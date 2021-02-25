Okla. Bar Brawl Assault Suspect Says Punches Were Self-Defense, 'Legally Justified'

Breaking News

The man who punched Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Spencer Jones in the face repeatedly in a violent bar brawl earlier this month claims he was simply acting in self-defense, insisting his actions were "legally justified."

Walker Brown says -- just before a camera filmed him whaling on Jones in a bathroom at Logie's on the Corner in Norman, OK -- he was the one who was initially attacked at the bar on Feb. 13.

Brown, through his attorney, Steve Stice, says Jones and his friends were the aggressors in the situation ... and had roughed him up prior to the violent affair on the bathroom floor.

"There is more to the story than what is depicted in the video," Stice said this week. "What is not shown is the original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Brown at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend shortly before the captured footage."

"As can be seen, my client's nose and clothing were bloodied prior to the beginning of the video. Mr. Brown was legally justified in defending himself in this matter."

In fact, Stice says Brown was actually seriously injured in the melee ... claiming Brown suffered a torn biceps tendon that will require surgery as well as bruises and lacerations.

The Norman Police Department tells TMZ Sports it's currently investigating the fight ... after Jones called in to report an assault 3 days after the brawl.

Jones, meanwhile, is currently recovering after having surgery to repair eye damage he suffered in the scrap.

Jones' attorney, Woodrow "Woody" Glass, said earlier this week Jones was NOT the aggressor in the situation, insisting the football player was just trying to play peacekeeper.