Babe Ruth Card Buyer on Dropping $760k, 'It's Part of American History'
2/28/2021 12:30 AM PT
The man who bid $760,000 on a rare signed Babe Ruth baseball card is revealing his identity ... and he's the most famous video game collector on the planet!
Meet Eric Naierman -- who famously dropped $1 MILLION on rare video games back in 2019, snatching up some of the rarest and most sought-after cartridges in gaming.
Naierman -- who's a dentist by trade -- has always enjoyed baseball cards ... and when he saw the 1933 Babe Ruth Goudey #149 card hit the auction block, he rounded up an investment group to make a play for it.
The card -- from the famous "Uncle Jimmy" collection -- has been widely regarded in the industry as one of the most well-preserved Babe Ruth cards from the 1933 Goudey set.
In the end, Naierman's group paid more than DOUBLE the price of a similar version of the same card which sold at auction in 2020 for $325k. But, they believe it's worth every cent and more.
"This is just a part of American history," Naierman tells TMZ Sports ... "It's a part of world history and it's one of the finest examples of the greatest face in baseball as we know it."
"So, we probably just gonna enjoy for a while and make a business plan years down the line for it. It surreal!"
Naierman says his partners live all over the country -- but the card will be kept in South Florida and there are plans in the works for a giant group trip so they can all enjoy it together.
"We'll have a group picture and I'll get to see it and I'll get to touch it and I'll get to feel it and enjoy it a little bit."