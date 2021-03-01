Bobby Shmurda Cops Diamond Pendant that Glows in the Dark

Play video content @ericdajewler / Instagram

Bobby Shmurda just ripped a page out of his pal Rowdy Rebel's playbook ... copping a $100k chain that glows in the dark.

Rowdy Rebel hit up celeb jeweler Eric Da Jeweler to create something special that he could gift Bobby to celebrate finally getting out of prison. Eric came up with this beauty ... a pendant and chain encrusted with a whopping 75 carats of emerald-cut diamonds!!!

Talk about your name in lights ... all that ice spells out SHMURDA, with a glow-in-the-dark border outlining it.

We're told Eric gave it to Bobby right after he got out last week -- 'cause, as everybody knows, the fresh-outta-prison starter pack must include crazy bling.

As you might remember ... Rowdy Rebel's demon chain was waiting for him when he got out back in December. Eric was also the brains behind that chain ... which featured 50 carats of diamonds.