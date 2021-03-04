MLB Creates Annual Lou Gehrig Day ... To Honor Legend & Raise ALS Awareness

Breaking News

June 2 will now be "Lou Gehrig Day" in Major League Baseball ... league officials just created the tradition to honor the baseball legend and to help try to find a cure for ALS.

MLB execs say they picked the day for two reasons -- June 2, 1925 was when the former Yankees superstar took over at first base for Wally Pipp and never looked back. June 2, 1941 was the day he tragically died.

Teams are expected to honor Gehrig by wearing patches on their uniforms. Players, according to MLB, will also have the opportunity to wear wristbands with "4-ALS" on them during games.

Gehrig passed away just days before he turned 38 ... after a two-year battle with ALS, which is also known as "Lou Gehrig's Disease."

The MLB is hopeful the new annual tradition of Lou Gehrig Day will help remember Gehrig as well as raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

"While ALS has been closely identified with our game since Lou's legendary career, the pressing need to find cures remains," league commish Rob Manfred said Thursday.

"We look forward to honoring all the individuals and families, baseball and beyond, who have been affected by ALS and hope Lou Gehrig Day advances efforts to end this disease."