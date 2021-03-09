Justin Bieber Rocking Kanye's Sold-Out Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites

Justin Bieber's on cloud 9 right now, and letting everyone know he was able to snag a pair of Kanye West's sold-out new shoes.

The Biebs showed off his Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites while running errands Tuesday in Beverly Hills. The kicks are pretty easy to spot, what with the unique profile and all.

Of course, the shoes were pretty much impossible to get your hands on ... as we reported, Kanye's latest offering sold out Saturday in a matter of seconds during a mad scramble on the Adidas app and YeezySupply.com, with most folks walking away empty-handed.

Justin has the best sneaker hookup -- likely getting 'em straight from the source.

Remember, JB and Kanye are super tight these days. Ye even hosted Justin and Hailey at his Wyoming ranch when the couple was tooling around in an RV.

The Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites retail for $200 and folks are reselling them for around $500.