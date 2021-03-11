JWoww's Ex, Roger Mathews, Reacts to News Of Her Latest Engagement

Play video content Exclusive Champ and The Tramp

JWoww is ready to walk down the aisle again -- and the reaction from her ex-husband is somewhat surprising ... dude seems genuinely okay with it, and happy for her.

TMZ has obtained a clip of Roger Mathews on his podcast, 'Champ and the Tramp,' in which he responds to the news of JWoww saying YES to boyfriend Zack Carpinello getting on bended knee ... and wouldn't you know it, he actually sends his well-wishes!

Check it out ... Roger's pretty gracious here, saying he has no reason to be mad at her or her new guy -- even explaining that Zack's apparently pretty good to his and JWoww's shared children.

RM does admit he doesn't know Zack all that well, but based on what he does know -- he says Zack's okay in his book, and wishes them the best as they move forward. Roger goes on to explain that his and JWoww's chapter is closed, and there's no ill will.

It's great to hear Roger with this mindset, because admittedly ... their split and eventual divorce were pretty nasty -- with allegations (and apparent video evidence) of physical abuse as well as harassment. Roger addresses that too in the clip ... sounds like he's grown.

As for JWoww ... seems she and 26-year-old Zack are well past their breakup drama from a couple years ago -- when they briefly broke up over Angelina. She'd said he had a lot of work to do to earn her trust back -- looks like he did that and then some. So, congrats!