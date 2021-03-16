NFL's Derrick Henry Gifts O-Line Diamond Chains After 2,000-Yard Season

Breaking News

You help Derrick Henry rush for 2,000 yards, you get iced out!!!

That's exactly what the Tennessee Titans star did for his offensive line this week ... gifting them all awesome diamond chains for helping him reach the milestone.

27-year-old Henry was straight-up unstoppable in 2020 -- he ran for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns ... becoming just the 8th player in league history to join the 2,000 Yard Club.

Henry couldn't have done it without his boys up front ... and now he's showing some serious love by commemorating their accomplishment with the icy memento.

Center Ben Jones showed off the finished product ... which features a pendant with "2K" on the front and a crown on top.

The back features Jones' name and number ... as well as "O-Line 2k" and "2027 Yards."

No word on how much the pieces cost ... but Henry's got the coin -- he signed a $50 million contract last summer.