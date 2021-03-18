Mike Tyson Announces Boxing Return Set for May, But Who's the Opponent?!

Breaking News

Mike Tyson is coming back ... again!!!

The 54-year-old fighter has confirmed he's got another HUGE boxing match lined up for the end of May at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ... but the big question, who's the opponent?!?

Mike made the announcement while talking with Canelo Alvarez and UFC star Henry Cejudo on his "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" podcast ... saying he's looking at a May 29 fight date.

Mike didn't expand on the details -- but we already know Tyson has been eyeing a long-awaited rematch with Evander Holyfield.

In fact, Tyson has previously told us he'd be down to run it back with Evander -- as long as the two can raise a bunch of money for charity in the process.

We recently spoke with 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in December who told us "it looks like" the fight with Mike was going to happen.

The guy's been training like a maniac lately -- so, it would make sense.

Evander and Mike last fought in 1997 ... and it ended with Tyson biting a chunk out of Evander's ear. Holyfield's last pro fight was in 2011, when he earned a TKO victory over Brian Nielsen.

Former heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis has also told us he's down to scrap with Mike ... but only "if the people want it."

Mike last fought 52-year-old Roy Jones Jr. back in November and both men put on one hell of a show -- showing off incredible agility, power and stamina during their 8-round exhibition.

But, when we spoke with Roy just a few weeks ago, even RJJ was convinced Holyfield would be Mike's next opponent.