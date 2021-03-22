Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Convicted Of Sexual Assault ... Faces 14 Years In Jail

Breaking News

Former 49ers RB Jarryd Hayne -- who was also a massive international rugby star -- was convicted of sexual assault Monday ... and he's now facing serious time behind bars.

A jury in Sydney, Australia found the 33-year-old guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent ... after a woman had accused Hayne of getting violent with her in bed in Sept. 2018.

The woman claimed Hayne had performed sexual acts on her without her consent ... and caused her serious injuries.

Hayne -- who was ultimately charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent as well as two counts of sexual intercourse without consent -- had denied the allegations, insisting it all was consensual and explaining the injuries were caused by accident.

A jury was hung on the charges at a trial last year ... but a second jury convicted Hayne of the two counts of sexual intercourse without consent Monday after an 18-hour deliberation.

The jury found him not guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.

Hayne -- who will have his sentencing hearing on May 6 -- is now facing up to 14 years in prison.

Jarryd spoke with media members outside of the courthouse after the verdict Monday ... and said he'd appeal the decision, insisting once again he was innocent.

"I'd rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie," Hayne said ... "It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing. But at the end of the day, they’ve come to the decision. I respect that."

Hayne is a huge celeb in Australia -- gaining fame for his accomplishments on the rugby pitch.