Kodak Black Launches Clothing Line L.O.V.E., Benefiting Judicial Reform

Kodak Black's creative juices have been flowing since his prison release, and we're not just talking music -- he's launched a clothing line that'll benefit a cause dear to him.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... the rapper's starting a new clothing line dubbed L.O.V.E. ... an acronym for "Loyalty Out Values Everything." The brand's only in its infancy but Bradford says major retailers like Foot Locker, Footaction, City Gear and Snipes have pre-ordered the apparel.

So far, biz is boomin' ... we're told L.O.V.E. has nearly sold out its first run of pre-orders. There are also plans to roll out a sneaker line and possibly partner up with national brands down the road.

The best part of this venture is Kodak plans to donate a portion of the profits to local, national and international charities dedicated to empowering minorities and judicial reform ... according to his lawyer.

As you know, former President Trump commuted Kodak's sentence in January.