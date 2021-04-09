Jake Paul's KO of Nate Robinson Gets NFT Treatment, Got $10 Million?!

Jake Paul Nate Robinson KO Gets NFT Treatment ... Got $10 Million?!

4/9/2021 10:44 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Jake Paul's brutal knockout of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson is now being sold as an NFT -- and the asking price is $10 MILLION!!!

Triller, the company behind the fight, is also behind the sale of the 1-of-1 NFT -- but there's a pretty significant twist here.

In addition to owning the digital collectible from the Nov. 28, 2020 event -- the buyer will also get a custom 1-of-1 NFT featuring the last 30 seconds of the April 17 boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

So, if the fight ends with a bang, that moment will be memorialized in a collectible non-fungible token.

The token is available through the new Triller NFT Marketplace -- which the company says is "based on peer-reviewed, audited Ethereum blockchain infrastructure."

NFTs are all the rage in digital collectibles at the moment -- with some tokens selling for more than $50 MILLION!!

If you're still not clear on what an NFT is -- think of it as a digital baseball card that's built on blockchain technology to ensure authenticity.

Just like a baseball card, people can buy, sell or trade NFTs -- but they don't own the copyright to the actual art itself.

Make sense? Okay great.

Athletes and entertainers from all over the world have been jumping on the NFT train -- Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, Snoop and more have issued their own NFT collections, some have sold for a fortune.

The big question ... what will the market look like in 5 or 10 or even 20 years? Triller is clearly betting that it's on the rise in a big way.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later