Sterling Brown Police Video Shows NBA Player Bloodied After Strip Club Attack

Police body cam footage shows Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown bleeding profusely from his head in the moments after he was attacked outside a strip club in Miami ... and the footage is tough to watch.

As we previously reported, Brown was hospitalized with serious injuries on April 19 after he was reportedly attacked with a liquor bottle outside the Booby Trap strip club.

Brown suffered major lacerations on his face and head, according to The Athletic, which also claims there was a serious concern for his life.

Now, reporter Andy Slater has obtained police body cam footage showing the moment officers arrived at the scene ... and you can clearly see Brown covered in blood.

SLATER SCOOP: Rockets’ Sterling Brown shown full of blood in body-cam video outside Miami strip club.



His teammate, Kevin Porter Jr., and cops appear to have an animated discussion before Brown gets treatment from paramedics.



(Note: Audio muted by police) pic.twitter.com/DlMcoHzPco — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 27, 2021 @AndySlater

The footage, which does not include audio, also shows Brown's teammate, Kevin Porter, Jr., apparently trying to explain the situation to officers and paramedics.

The whole incident was over a vehicle mix-up -- Brown accidentally got into the wrong sprinter van on his way out of the club ... and the people inside decided to beat the hell out of him.

Brown is reportedly out of the hospital ... but it sounds like it could be a while before he returns to the court.