NBA's Sterling Brown 'Victim of an Assault,' Suffered Injuries to Face
NBA's Sterling Brown 'Victim of an Assault' Suffered Injuries to Face
4/19/2021 3:49 PM PT
3:46 PM PT -- Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says he's spoken with Brown since the incident ... and told reporters he's "doing better."
"I did speak to him and thankfully, he's going to be okay."
Stephen Silas on Sterling Brown who the Rockets said was the victim of an assault, but expected to make a full recovery: “I have spoken to him and he’s doing better..Thankfully he’s gonna be okay.” Stephen says Sterling is with the team in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Bf7e8vQ733— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 19, 2021 @MarkBermanFox26
Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown was the victim of a late night attack on Sunday evening and suffered injuries to his face, the team has announced.
Yeah, this is wild.
26-year-old Brown -- the same guy who was unnecessarily manhandled and tased by Milwaukee PD officers back in 2018 -- says he doesn't not know who ran up on him Sunday evening ... but it sounds terrifying.
Here's the statement from the Rockets:
"Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He has no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury."
The Rockets did not specify where the assault took place -- but the team is currently in Miami to play the Heat on Monday night.
As we previously reported, Brown reached a $750k settlement with the City of Milwaukee for the 2018 tasing incident, which was captured on video.
In addition to the money, the City of Milwaukee agreed to issue a statement admitting they violated Brown's constitutional rights.
Brown signed with the Rockets in November 2020.
Story developing ...
Originally Published -- 3:35 PM PT