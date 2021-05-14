UFC's Chris Weidman Walks On Leg 3 Weeks After Horrific Injury, 'We Are Moving!'

UFC's Chris Weidman Walks On Leg 3 Weeks After Injury ... 'We Are Moving!!!'
5/14/2021 8:31 AM PT
Chris Weidman is simply not a human being ... 'cause the UFC star is up and WALKING just 3 WEEKS after suffering his horrific leg injury!!
Yeah ... the dude is pretty much a damn superhero at this point.
The 36-year-old former middleweight shared an incredible recovery update on Thursday ... showing his ability to walk on the same leg he snapped while attempting a kick on Uriah Hall just 17 seconds into their fight at UFC 261 on April 24.
Chris Weidman breaks his leg horrifically on the first kick of the fight #Ufc261 pic.twitter.com/0Ocq6ocBDA— Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) April 25, 2021 @Mismatchsports
Weidman underwent successful surgery to repair the damage a few days later ... and was told he wouldn't be able to walk on his leg for at least 8 weeks.
But, he's been busting his ass nonstop during recovery ... and proved he only needed a 1/4 of the time to start putting pressure on his leg!! INSANE!!
The video is wild -- Weidman uses crutches to slowly walk, but is clearly putting a bit of weight on his wrapped right leg.
"We are moving!! #progress #recovery #theallamerican," Weidman said on Instagram.
The All-American has made great strides in such a short amount of time -- even using an anti-gravity treadmill to help his progress.
It's a great sign for Weidman -- after all, his training partner/friend Stephen Thompson said the ex-champ WILL return to fighting when he's recovered.
True champion stuff here ... keep it up, Weidman!!!