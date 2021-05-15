Mike Tyson Praises Jamie Foxx's Impression of Him, 'Magnificent!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Tyson likes what he sees from Jamie Foxx -- telling TMZ Sports the actor's impression of the boxing legend is "magnificent!"

Foxx has been transforming into "Iron Mike" for a project he's been working on for years! It was initially pitched as a feature film but now it's being shopped as a TV series.

In fact, Martin Scorsese is one of the executive producers and Antoine Fuqua signed on as director -- so, yeah ... it's a big deal!

53-year-old Foxx gave a sneak of his Tyson bod back in June 2020 during an appearance on "Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum" ... and more recently posted a topless pic on social media looking JACKED!

So ... what does Mike think?

Spoiler alert: he likes it!

"He's gonna do a great job," 54-year-old Tyson told us this week at LAX ... "[Foxx's impression] is great, magnificent!"

Still no word on when or where the project will drop -- but Mike's fired up. He issued a statement back in March saying, "I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time."