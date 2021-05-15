Mike Tyson Praises Jamie Foxx's Impression of Him ... 'Magnificent!'
5/15/2021 12:35 AM PT
Mike Tyson likes what he sees from Jamie Foxx -- telling TMZ Sports the actor's impression of the boxing legend is "magnificent!"
Foxx has been transforming into "Iron Mike" for a project he's been working on for years! It was initially pitched as a feature film but now it's being shopped as a TV series.
In fact, Martin Scorsese is one of the executive producers and Antoine Fuqua signed on as director -- so, yeah ... it's a big deal!
53-year-old Foxx gave a sneak of his Tyson bod back in June 2020 during an appearance on "Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum" ... and more recently posted a topless pic on social media looking JACKED!
So ... what does Mike think?
Spoiler alert: he likes it!
"He's gonna do a great job," 54-year-old Tyson told us this week at LAX ... "[Foxx's impression] is great, magnificent!"
Still no word on when or where the project will drop -- but Mike's fired up. He issued a statement back in March saying, "I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time."
"I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."