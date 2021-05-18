Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disneyland

Play video content TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are with their daughter at "The Happiest Place On Earth" ... and it's the latest sign they might be a happy couple again.

Stormi's Mom and Dad treated her to a Disneyland trip Tuesday, and appeared to be having good family times ... especially when they took her on the Alice in Wonderland ride.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi were apparently at the amusement park with a few of Stormi's friends -- perhaps some of her cousins -- as well, and though their security guard didn't sound like he appreciated fans recording them ... Kylie seemed cool with it.

Even though a Disney outing is nothing new for Kylie and Travis -- even when they were definitely broken up -- this visit feels different, and only fuels recent speculation they're back together.

As we reported, they did a triple date night earlier this month with the Biebers and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, and before that ... Kylie flew to Miami to celebrate Scott's bday with him.