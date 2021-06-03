Miles Teller Has Black Eye After Getting Punched in Face on Maui

Miles Teller brought a bunch of mementos from his vacation in Hawaii back to the mainland with him ... including a black eye.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star was spotted Wednesday in Los Angeles walking around with a hat from a famous resort on Maui and a shiner ... from the punch to the face he took in a Maui restaurant.

Miles wasn't practicing aloha when a photog asked about the nasty incident he was involved in on Maui -- he was mum other than to say he's feeling alright ... despite the black eye.

TMZ broke the story ... Miles was dining at Monkeypod Kitchen on Maui when he was allegedly attacked in the restroom by a man who is married to a wedding planner with a history with Teller and his wife, Keleigh.

Russell and Lorrie Nielson claim Miles and Keleigh didn't pay the bill for their 2019 Maui wedding Lorrie claims she planned.

