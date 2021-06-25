Doja Cat's Album Release Party Brings 'Planet Her' to Hollywood
Doja Cat All About 'Her' ... Famous Friends Attend Album Release Party
6/25/2021 11:06 AM PT
Doja Cat brought her world to Hollywood ... with a lavish bash to celebrate her new music.
The rapper threw a star-studded party Thursday night to mark the release of her album, "Planet Her" ... and some of the biggest names in the biz were there, looking just as out of this world as the party itself.
It all went down late Thursday and into Friday morning at Goya Studios, and the celeb guest list was massive -- Saweetie, French Montana, Chloe Bailey, Normani, Ryan Destiny, Ty Dolla Sign, Winnie Harlow, Diplo, Joey Bada$$, Tyga and Swae Lee ... just to name a few.
We're also told The Weeknd made an appearance ... he's featured on one of the album's tracks.
The event looked awesome, with laser ceiling lights, a floating LED screen, a photo booth and all the decor done by Wife of the Party. Doja Cat also got sponsors for her shindig -- Ketel One Botanical, Amazon and Beats ... because it's her planet.