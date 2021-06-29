Tyler Skaggs' Widow Sues L.A. Angels ... My Husband's Death Is Your Fault

Tyler Skaggs' widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Angels ... claiming the team is to blame for her husband's tragic passing in 2019.

It's all spelled out in new court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, in which Carli Skaggs says the Angels could have prevented the pitcher's death with several simple steps ... but did not.

In the suit, Carli says it all boils down to the team's handling of Eric Kay ... the Angels team employee who was criminally charged with distributing the drugs that ultimately killed Skaggs in his hotel room while on the road for an away game in Texas on July 1, 2019.

Carli says the team knew Kay was giving Skaggs and other players drugs ... but did not do anything about it.

In fact, in the suit, Carli claims Kay was a known drug abuser ... and says despite the team being well-aware of it -- it still gave Kay "complete access to players, day and night both off the field and on the field."

"This was a fatal mistake," Carli said in the suit.

Carli claims if the team had taken steps to restrict Kay's access to players, her husband would still be alive today.

"The Angels failed Tyler," Carli said in the suit. "And because of this failure, Tyler, who was on the brink of achieving certain and substantial success as a pitcher in MLB, had his life cut short."

Carli is suing for damages.