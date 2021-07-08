Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Face Off At UFC 264 Press Conference

Conor McGregor is about to come face-to-face with his big rival, Dustin Poirier ... with both fighters set to show up at their final press conference in Vegas before UFC 264!!!

Of course, if you've ever seen a McGregor presser, you're in for a helluva show -- the guy dresses to the nines and speaks his mind ... pulling out all the stops to try and get in his opponents' heads.

Poirier, on the other hand -- he's a laid-back dude ... and will likely keep it cool, calm and collected.

Conor has already talked a lot of smack this week ... saying he's not gonna be the nice guy he was the last time the guys fought earlier this year.

There's a lot of history between the guys -- Conor got the win their first go-round in 2014 ... with Poirier getting the win in January.