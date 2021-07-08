Lil Baby and James Harden Stopped by Cops in Paris, Report Says Rapper Arrested

Lil Baby and NBA star James Harden have been stopped by police in Paris ... with a report claiming the rapper was arrested for weed.

Harden and several other men were swarmed by cops during an apparent search on the popular Avenue Montaigne. In one video circulating on social media, the Brooklyn Nets superstar can be heard saying he doesn't understand what's going on as cops begin to search him.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021 @TiSoldier971

One photo shows an officer holding what appears to be a vaping device ... unclear who it belongs to or whether is contained the alleged marijuana.

Baby was seated in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed ... local reports say he was among 3 people arrested for some sort of marijuana-related charge. The report said the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over and officers could smell marijuana. There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered.

We reached out to the Paris Police Dept. who would only tell us the incident was currently an active investigation.