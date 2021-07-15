Lil Durk Apparent Target of Home Invasion, Gunfire Exchanged with Suspects

Lil Durk got a rude awakening, when some people busted into his home and exchanged gunfire with him and his girlfriend ... this according to law enforcement.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ... the rapper and his baby mama, India Cox, were the victims of a home invasion and aggravated assault this past Sunday a little after 5 AM.

Law enforcement tells us several unidentified individuals entered Durk's home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton -- about an hour outside Atlanta -- and a shootout ensued.

The GBI says Durk and India discharged their firearms, but they were not injured during the incident.

It's unclear exactly how many people allegedly entered the home, but cops are asking for tips from the public in the case as part of the investigation.