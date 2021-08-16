Buccaneers Cut Navy's Cameron Kinley After Delaying Military Service

NFL cornerback Cameron Kinley -- who fought to delay his U.S. military service to play in the league -- was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced.

The former Navy standout signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent shortly after graduating the Naval Academy ... but because of his commitment to serve as an officer, the Navy refused to delay his service.

The 22-year-old fought hard to get the decision reversed ... even asking President Joe Biden for help when we spoke to him in June ... saying, "I'm just asking that you consider helping me with this situation I am currently in."

The Secretary of Defense finally gave Kinley the delay on July 6 which was right in time for Bucs' training camp -- and he got to see the field in the preseason opener this past weekend, banking in 6 tackles.

But, on Sunday, the Bucs announced they waived three players -- including Kinley.

"I'm definitely grateful I had an opportunity to be a part of the organization," Kinley told ESPN after the cut.

"I was able to learn a lot on and off the field from the players, coaches and support staff. I wish the Buccaneers the best this season and I look forward to what God has next for me."

Kinley is subject to waivers and if he's unclaimed, he can sign with another team as a free agent.