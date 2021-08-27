Marvin Bagley Drops 2Pac Line In Song With Roy Jones Jr.

Marvin Bagley III -- the Sacramento Kings’ #2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- is jumping on a new track with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. ... with both stars letting the world know they’re more than athletes ... they’re rappers too!!

The new track is called "Y’all Must’ve Forgot II" ... a direct throwback to Roy’s "Y'all Must’ve Forgot" from his 2002 project, "Round One: The Album."

The 22-year-old Bagley -- who raps under the artist name MB3FIVE -- goes hard on the track over a booming southern rap beat ... making references to his NBA career in the process.

"Gone from the game for a year, I came back like ‘Pac, when he got shot they wouldn’t believe it but they had to watch," Bagley raps on the song’s third verse.

He continued ... "I do not listen to the negative energy, they gon’ envy me. I do not care if they not feelin’ me."

MB also gave RJ some major love on the song -- "I just beat 'em with the left like Roy," he raps. “I was built for this game, I just kill and destroy.”

Okay, Marvin!!