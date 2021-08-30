Jake Paul, Julia Rose Share Steamy Bathroom Kiss To Celebrate Woodley Win

Jake Paul went from boxing to playing tonsil hockey after his big win over Tyron Woodley ... with the fighter sharing a sexy makeout with his girlfriend, Julia Rose!!!

The 24-year-old was all smiles following his split decision dub over the ex-UFC champ ... hitting up Barley House in Cleveland shortly after taking care of business in the ring.

Jake, Julia, Logan Paul and even the Problem Bot showed up for the party ... as well as UFC star Sean O'Malley.

The bash was nuts ... with cardboard cutouts of Jake's face, sparklers and a bunch of booze.

But, the biggest highlight of the night is the snap Jake posted on his Instagram early Monday morning ... showing off a steamy and sloppy kiss with his GF.

"This is what winning looks like," Jake captioned the shot ... and yeah, he ain't lying.

Of course, Julia was in the stands cheering on her man as he kept his undefeated record alive ... and the hot couple shared another smooch right after the win.

The whole city was electric all night ... even LeBron James tweeted his regrets missing out on the fun.

"CLEVELAND IS JUMPING!!," King James said. "Should have flew back to the crib."