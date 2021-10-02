Britney Spears Has No Plan to Return to Stage After Conservatorship

For Britney Spears, performing is the last thing on her mind despite big changes in her life ... and some folks around her believe she may actually never hit the stage again.

Sources close to Britney tell TMZ ... she doesn't want to work or perform right now, and that's been her mindset for a long time.

We're told Britney's enjoying her recent engagement and the fact Jamie's no longer calling the shots ... but work and performing are not on her priority list, even though she knows her fans want to see her on stage.

The day may never come ... sources say some people who have toured with Britney in the past and have had their hands in the showbiz aspect of her career feel strongly ... she may never perform again.

As you know ... Britney had a residency in Vegas for years, but she claimed in court she was forced to perform and never wanted to do her 2018 European tour.

Britney made it clear ... she would never hit the stage again as long as Jamie was involved in the conservatorship. But, anyone who listened to her in court back in June knows the tour was difficult for her ... even tormenting.