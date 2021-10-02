Drew Pearson Says He Could Turn LeBron James Into Hall of Fame Receiver

Drew Pearson I Could Turn LeBron Into HOF Receiver ... Just Join The Cowboys!!!

10/2/2021 12:43 AM PT
LEBRON, LET'S WORK!
LeBron James ... 4-time NBA champ AND Pro Football Hall of Famer?!

Drew Pearson says he can make that a reality for the King ... telling TMZ Sports if Bron switched to football and joined the Cowboys, he could turn the Lakers star into a HOF receiver!!

"If I had a chance to work with him at wide receiver or tight end, he'd become a Hall of Famer, that's for sure," Pearson said.

"He'd become a Hall of Famer because he's got that talent, and with my coaching, I can coach him up to become a Hall of Famer and get one of these rings."

Pearson added that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys would be more than willing to give the basketball player a shot ... saying, "We got a contract for you."

"If you want a contract," the Cowboys legend said, "you come to Dallas, we'll make sure it works. I know Jerry Jones will make that work."

Of course, Jones has already sent LeBron a contract once before ... with James saying this week the 'Boys -- along with the Seahawks -- offered him deals back in 2011.

Seems, though, James is content fighting for yet another NBA title ... but, hey, if a change of mind goes down -- we're pretty sure Drew's waiting!

