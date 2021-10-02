Drew Pearson Says He Could Turn LeBron James Into Hall of Fame Receiver

Play video content TMZSports.com

LeBron James ... 4-time NBA champ AND Pro Football Hall of Famer?!

Drew Pearson says he can make that a reality for the King ... telling TMZ Sports if Bron switched to football and joined the Cowboys, he could turn the Lakers star into a HOF receiver!!

"If I had a chance to work with him at wide receiver or tight end, he'd become a Hall of Famer, that's for sure," Pearson said.

"He'd become a Hall of Famer because he's got that talent, and with my coaching, I can coach him up to become a Hall of Famer and get one of these rings."

Pearson added that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys would be more than willing to give the basketball player a shot ... saying, "We got a contract for you."

"If you want a contract," the Cowboys legend said, "you come to Dallas, we'll make sure it works. I know Jerry Jones will make that work."

"I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/boMLsl4Jes — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021 @SportsCenter

Of course, Jones has already sent LeBron a contract once before ... with James saying this week the 'Boys -- along with the Seahawks -- offered him deals back in 2011.