Lamar Odom Buys Into Celebrity Boxing Before 2nd Fight, I'm Part Owner!

Lamar Odom loved Celebrity Boxing so much ... he literally bought the company.

Well, some of it, at least ... 'cause when we asked the NBA champion if he planned on continuing to fight, that's when he dropped the news, telling TMZ Sports he's now a partial owner of the organization.

"I'm a part owner in Celebrity Boxing, so if I gotta keep fighting to keep building the brand, I don't see no problem with that, being a businessman," Odom says.

41-year-old Odom is boxing Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Saturday night in Miami.

It's not LO's first time in the ring ... back in June, the ex-NBA star knocked out Aaron Carter in the 2nd round of their boxing match.

Lamar Odom with the first round knockdown of Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/Ulh6A1ShW2 — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) June 12, 2021 @MismatchSports

Lamar was originally supposed to fight former heavyweight champ, 54-year-old Riddick Bowe ... but the fight was scrapped after there were concerns about the boxing legend's ability to protect himself in the ring.

So, 47-year-old Noa -- a gym rat -- stepped up and took the fight.

Odom believes his 2nd fight, although he has more experience, will be tougher than when he faced the former pop star ... but, not that much harder.