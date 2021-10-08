Kanye West Walking Through Airport Like Average Joe

Here's Kanye West walking through the airport like an Average Joe ... and the lack of VIP treatment could almost make you forget the mogul's a freaking billionaire.

Yeezy strolled through JFK Airport in Queens, NY on Friday ... apparently leaving town ahead of Kim Kardashian's hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" ... but there was no special treatment coming his way.

As you can see, Ye even went through the TSA security line like everyone else ... getting herded through like cattle. Guess he hasn't sprung for TSA Pre-check yet.

It's interesting to see Kanye getting the hell outta Dodge before Kim becomes the first Kardashian to host 'SNL' ... guess he's not sticking around to see how her tutelage from comedy legends like Dave Chappelle pays off.

And, it's not every day you see a billionaire mingling with folks about to plop down in coach.