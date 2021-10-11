O.T. Genasis Open To Fighting Lamar Odom ... Show Me The Money!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lamar Odom might have his next boxing opponent ... 'cause O.T. Genasis tells TMZ Sports he'd consider stepping in the ring with the NBA champ -- if the money's right.

41-year-old Lamar is fresh off whooping J.Lo's ex-hubby, Ojani Noa, in his second-ever Celebrity Boxing bout ... and has already been called out by Benzino.

When we spoke with O.T. at Rajon Rondo's Tacos AF event earlier this week, we had to ask if he would be putting his name on the list of Lamar's future opponents ... and hey, he didn't say no.

In fact, he tells us he's been training privately for years ... and hints he might be too skilled for the hooper.

Genasis wouldn't give us a guarantee on the fight ... but if you can read between the lines, you can tell he's highly confident in the hypothetical bout.

Genasis -- who would be a LOT shorter and lighter than LO -- says he'd take the fight very seriously ... and would need to spend countless hours in the gym in order to be ready to compete.