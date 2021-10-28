Brooklyn Nets Co-Owner Clara Wu Tsai Spills Jay-Z's Drink At Game, Whoops!

Jay-Z almost got a lapful of his drink at the Nets game Wednesday ... and it's all 'cause Brooklyn co-owner Clara Wu Tsai got a little too excited following a big play!!

The scene was hilarious ... just seconds before halftime of the Nets' game against the Heat, Blake Griffin threw down a dunk that brought Wu Tsai out of her courtside seat.

Remember when Blake Griffin just didn’t dunk for the Pistons? Does this count as a dunk?

Video shows the team's co-owner clapped, and then grabbed Hov by his left arm to celebrate with the rapper.

The problem ... Jay's drink was in that arm's hand, and it spilled all over the place!!!

The cup looked to be filled with red wine, too ... but, thankfully, it missed Jay's jeans and sneakers -- and the 51-year-old was able to laugh it all off.

Of course, we're sure Jay would've been fine with it regardless ... he and Wu Tsai are good friends, and are famously partners in REFORM -- the org. the two helped develop in order to fight criminal injustice in America.