Ben Simmons Fined $360k For Missing Sixers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers have resorted to hitting Ben Simmons where it hurts again -- his wallet -- 'cause the team just fined him $360k for missing Thursday's game ... and will continue to until he starts cooperating.

The 25-year-old has yet to play this season ... claiming he's not mentally ready to suit up after an offseason riddled with trade demands and other drama.

While the Sixers were initially fining Simmons for missing preseason games and practices, they halted the punishment after the guard revealed his physical and mental struggles.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports, Simmons has refused to meet with team officials to work through his struggles ... but has been working with mental health pros through the NBAPA.

Simmons' Sixers teammates initially seemed pissed with his absence this season ... but after Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid made public statements in his support, it felt like both sides were going to be able to make up and move on.