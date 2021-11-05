Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dates Were Without Hulu Cameras

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's late-night date nights in NYC would've made for some legendary reality TV -- but fans expecting to see the new duo on Hulu are SOL -- because cameras just weren't rolling ... which makes a relationship seem all the more real.

Kim and Pete had the Internet buzzing this week after meeting up twice for dinner, one time with friends and once without. Reports popped up saying everything was being filmed for the Kardashian's upcoming project with Hulu, and only being done for publicity for the show.

We spoke with production sources who tell us Kim wasn't filmed or followed one time by Hulu cameras during her entire trip to NYC, much less during any encounters with Pete.

What's more amazing, we're told during Kim's first dinner date night with Pete, she snuck out of her hotel and made it to Staten Island sans a big security team -- and absolutely no cameras, not even paparazzi, got her during the escapade.

As for Kim and Pete ... our sources say the relationship isn't serious, but they're enjoying getting to know each other and having a fun mutual group of friends. And, who knows what else!

TMZ broke the story, the two had a private dinner at Campania -- one of Pete's favorite spots -- Tuesday night ... they got the secret treatment thanks to the spot's owner. Kim, Pete and friends then hit up Zero Bond Wednesday night before she returned to L.A. Thursday.

