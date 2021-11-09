NBA's Delonte West Pleads Not Guilty To Charges ... After Wild Arrest

Delonte West is fighting back in his resisting arrest case -- the former NBA player has pled not guilty to three charges, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court documents show West's attorney entered the not guilty pleas on Monday ... less than 3 weeks after Delonte was accused of drunkenly arguing and scuffling with officers in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Police say on Oct. 19, West was yelling and banging on a local station's doors while holding two open containers of booze.

Play video content

The cops say when they went to detain West -- he was non-compliant at times ... and they eventually arrested him.

Body cam footage of the incident appears to show West hurling anti-gay slurs at the officers ... and claiming he was Jesus Christ and the President of the United States.

West was also heard on camera saying he was a better basketball player than LeBron James.

West was ultimately hit with three misdemeanors over the incident -- obstruction/resisting without violence, open container, and disorderly intoxication.