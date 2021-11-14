DeSean Jackson Cops Sick Skull-And-Crossbone Cleats ... For 1st Raiders Game

There will be no more blue-and-gold cleats for DeSean Jackson -- the former L.A. Rams wideout is a Raider now ... and he just copped some dope skull-and-crossbone spikes to celebrate the move!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the receiver hit up his go-to artist, Joe Castro, just days after he was released by the Rams and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Castro tells us the 34-year-old wanted a "new team, new cleats" theme involving skulls for his first game as a Raider on Sunday -- and the shoe expert delivered.

The kicks feature a silver-and-black image of a skull rockin' a black patch over its right eye with two swords crossed behind it -- just like the Raiders' logo.

On the other side of the white Under Armour cleats is another scary skull figure in front of two intense blades.

The shoes also feature faded grey skeleton heads scattered around.

Castro -- who's made custom cleats for DJack for several years -- says it only took him a couple of hours to make.

Jackson had requested his release from the Rams after only catching 8 passes for 221 yards and 1 touchdown in 7 games this season.