Britney Spears Has No Current Plan to Sit Down with Oprah

Britney Spears says she's ready to tell her story to the world -- potentially even through Oprah -- but there's still a lot to be hammered out before, or even if, that happens.

Britney had fans buzzing this week when she posted a video and teased, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources close to Spears tell us at this time, there's nothing set with Oprah. In fact, we're told there aren't any interviews lined up for Britney at all right now ... whether TV, print or podcast/radio.

Our sources say Britney's still just enjoying adjusting to life without the conservatorship, and while she is open to sitting down and telling her story at some point ... it won't be in the near future.

Play video content 11/12/21 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story, there's currently a plan being put into place to consolidate 2 of the singer's trusts -- one established in 2004, the other in 2018 -- into one account to be controlled by Britney.

Not only are her finances being organized, Britney's team has also created a list of recommendations to keep Britney safe ... urging her to take necessary medications, attend doctor appointments, refrain from using drugs and alcohol and even limit driving.

Again, those things are only recommendations, and it will be up to Britney whether or not to take them into consideration in her day-to-day.