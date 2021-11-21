NFL's Nigel Bradham Weed Bust Arrest Video ... Shows Cops Seizing Gun From Corvette

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Nigel Bradham's weed bust arrest ... and in the footage, you can clearly see cops seizing a firearm from the NFL player's Corvette.

The stop all went down in Leon County, Fla. on Nov. 13 ... after police say they discovered the tag on his sportscar did not belong to the ride.

During the stop ... officers say they found 3.5 pounds of marijuana as well two guns in the expensive whip.

In the police dashcam footage from the scene, you can see one officer pulled a gun from the glove box right after pulling over the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker.

Later, after putting 32-year-old Bradham in the back of a squad car, officers can be seen pulling bags of what looks like weed from the vehicle.

At one point during the video, you can hear an officer claiming he found a second gun in the car -- saying into his mic, "He told me there wasn't another one, and there's another one. Frickin' A bud."

Bradham was eventually arrested and hit with two felony weed charges -- as well as one felony gun charge. Cops say one of the firearms removed from the car came back as stolen when they checked the system.