Kanye West Uses Kissing Pic with Kim Kardashian to Push for Reconciliation

Ye is putting on a full-court, very public press to patch things up with his currently estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and if that means weaponizing their photo memories ... so be it!!!

The man formerly known as Kanye West is feeling some sorta way about an old pic of himself and the missus kissing -- he posted the black and white image on his IG story Friday morning, and attached it to a TMZ story about Kanye saying God would save his marriage.

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021 @theyeezymafia

As we previously reported, Ye stopped by the L.A. Mission earlier this week, and grabbed a mic to let everyone know he was keeping faith that God will help repair things between Kim and himself.

He added that his reconciliation with Kim would help inspire millions of other families coping with divorce or separation.

As for that B&W shot? It dates all the way back to September 2019, when Kimye and their kids had taken a family vacay to the Bahamas. Kim posted it back then but, mysteriously, deleted it moments later. Clearly, Ye did not delete it from his memory.

Of course, Mr. West's pining for his wife is coming at the same time she's feeling more and more at ease with Pete Davidson in public. Earlier this week, they were spotted at dinner in Santa Monica ... where Pete was sporting a hickey on his neck.