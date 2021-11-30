Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi & More Attend Virgil Abloh Final LV Show

Play video content

Virgil Abloh was honored by some of his closest friends -- including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kid Cudi -- along with fashion industry titans during a beautiful show in Miami.

The Louis Vuitton runway show titled "Virgil Was Here" just wrapped, featuring all-new looks from the brand directly inspired by the late creative director. Ye, who was one of Virgil's closest friends, had a front-row seat next to North, followed by Kim ... and Kid Cudi, who was also close to Virgil, walked as a model in the show.

The show opened with words from Virgil, talking about how he'd encourage adults to create like they were children ... Quavo, Pharrell, Gunna, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Joe Jonas were also in attendance.

Kim posted a touching tribute to Abloh Monday, saying, "God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early."

The show wrapped with the LV design team, some in tears, getting a standing round of ovation from those in attendance followed by Virgil's voice saying, "Life is so short that you can't waste a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do vs. what you CAN do." and a beautiful firework show with the city of Miami as the backdrop.