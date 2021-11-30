LeBron James Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, Will Miss Kings Game
11/30/2021 3:49 PM PT
LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.
The news comes just hours before the Lakers are set to face off against the Kings.
LeBron is fully vaccinated but has previously shied away from encouraging others to get the jab.
It's unclear if James is COVID-19 positive, if he was a close contact or had a false positive.
Per the league's rules, James will be away from the team at least for the next 10 days ... and will have to submit at least two negative PCR tests before returning.