LeBron James Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, Will Miss Kings Game

LeBron James Enters Health And Safety Protocols ... Will Miss Kings Game

11/30/2021 3:49 PM PT
Getty

LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.

The news comes just hours before the Lakers are set to face off against the Kings.

LeBron is fully vaccinated but has previously shied away from encouraging others to get the jab.

NOT MY JOB
Los Angeles Lakers

It's unclear if James is COVID-19 positive, if he was a close contact or had a false positive.

Per the league's rules, James will be away from the team at least for the next 10 days ... and will have to submit at least two negative PCR tests before returning.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later