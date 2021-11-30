Travis Scott's Offer to Cover 9-Year-Old's Funeral Costs Rejected by Family

Travis Scott's seemingly genuine gesture of wanting to cover burial costs for those killed as a result of his Astroworld Festival has been turned down by the show's youngest victim.

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount -- who was allegedly trampled at the concert, and later died from his injuries -- is rejecting the rapper's offer to pay for the funeral ... this according to their attorney, Bob Hilliard, who just filed suit against Scott on behalf of the Blounts.

In a letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, Hilliard writes ... "Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Blount was laid to rest in a private ceremony last week ... after he was taken off life support a few weeks following the tragedy in early November. Ezra became the 10th person in the death toll, with hundreds more injured.

This rejection came in response to an olive branch extended by Travis' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, who sent the Blounts the funeral expense offer on behalf of his client, writing ... "Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son."