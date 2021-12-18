Amanda Serrano Says She'll Fight Katie Taylor For $1 Mil+ If She Wins Next Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Amanda Serrano's fighting on the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley II card ... and the boxing star tells TMZ Sports she's looking to flatten her opponent, and set up a multi-million dollar bout with one of the baddest women in the world, Katie Taylor!

33-year-old Serrano -- the 41-1-1 featherweight champ -- recently signed to Paul's MVP Promotions ... and is boxing 38-year-old Miriam Gutierrez (14-1) Saturday night on Showtime PPV.

Amanda, who routinely KO's her opponents, is always fun to watch ... but this fight has some added juice because a win could set AS on a collision course with Taylor.

"[Me vs. Taylor is a] mega-fight for women's boxing. But, right now I have Miriam in front of me. This is my test. This is my measuring stick. If I knock Miriam out, it's gonna be a statement fight," Serrano told us.

If you're not familiar with the women (first, ya should be) ... Serrano and Taylor (in addition to Claressa Shields) are considered the top 3 female boxers in the world.

Who's the best? That's a surefire way to start a debate.

As for the payday with a Serrano-Taylor fight ... Amanda's coach, Jordan Maldonado, says both boxers can expect a fat check.

"Kudos to Jake Paul. Amanda's upcoming fight with Katie Taylor is a 7-figure fight, and it's because of him that that's happening. It'll be the first time in the history of female boxing that both girls are making 7 figures."

Obviously, we're talking a minimum of $1 million ... but first, Serrano needs to win in Tampa.

And, there's a reason the checks would be so big ... AS vs. KT would without doubt be one of the biggest women's boxing events ever.

"That's why Saturday night is a big night for me," Amanda said, adding "I'm not overlooking Miriam because she's a tough girl, she's a great test for me, but this fight definitely means a lot."

Maldonado broke it down like this.