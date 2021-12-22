Boxing Announcer David Diamante Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Famous boxing announcer David Diamante was reportedly critically injured in a serious motorcycle accident this week ... but thankfully, he's alert and in good spirits.

Diamante -- who's worked for ESPN, DAZN, Showtime, HBO, the Brooklyn Nets and more -- was riding on a street beneath the Brooklyn Queens Expressway when the accident took place, according to Boxing Scene.

The 50-year-old was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for multiple broken ribs and fractures to his spine, as well as "serious" damage to his knee, the outlet reports.

Diamante underwent a 5-hour procedure on Tuesday ... where screws, rods, and cadaver parts were placed in his spine.

But, the good news?? Diamante is already talking about kickstarting his recovery and getting back on his feet.

"It's going to be a tough road," he told the outlet. "It's a bad injury and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle. I'll have to learn to walk again, and right now there's a risk of complications."

"But, I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible."

Michael Buffer also says he spoke with Diamante ... saying his fellow announcer is "very optimistic."

"David’s a fighter and has met big challenges in his life-this will be another one!"

Diamante is a legend in combat sports ... and is known for his trademark phrase, "The fight is on." He most recently worked the Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora fight on Dec. 18.