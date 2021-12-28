JWoww Explains Barclays Center's New Sensory Room, Inspired by Son

Play video content TMZ.com

JWoww is the proud new benefactor of a safe space for people with disabilities at the Barclays Center in NYC -- a room for folks with sensory sensitivities ... all inspired by her kid.

The 'Jersey Shore' star broke down what exactly a sensory room is with us on "TMZ Live," and why she thinks it's going to help countless people with special needs in the arena for various events ... and why she also hopes it's a trend that catches on nationwide.

Basically, it's a designated section of a facility -- like the one she just helped bestow on Barclays -- where people who might need to calm down from all the commotion on the main floor can decompress ... with a variety of activities, all of which engage the senses.

This is something folks with autism often struggle with, and a sensory room -- as JWoww explains -- can provide relief to a variety of individuals with an array of disabilities, like Down's Syndrome, PTSD ... or other afflictions that might require some type of quick stimulus therapy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her own son, Greyson Mathews, is the inspiration behind Barclays' new room -- which is now up and running. She's got a sweet story about her own journey with her son ... and hopes this is the start of a new norm at other public venues.