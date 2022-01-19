Kendall Jenner Carves Up Aspen Mountain In Epic Snowboarding Run

Play video content

NBA superstar Devin Booker might not be the most athletic person in his relationship after all ...

Here's video of Kendall Jenner absolutely carving up a mountain on a snowboarding trip in Aspen on Wednesday -- reaching high speeds and hitting jumps with ease!

The supermodel (and Booker's girlfriend) posted the footage of her epic run to her social media page ... and it's clear, she's got skills on the board.

Kendall flew down the mountain and stuck the landing on two jumps ... and then nearly landed a third one flawlessly before she skidded to a stop on her backside.

Of course, the Shaun White-style athleticism shouldn't surprise anybody -- Kendall's got great genes (thanks, Caitlyn Jenner!) and is one of the most in-shape people on the planet.