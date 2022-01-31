49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Trolled At McDonald's Drive-Thru After Loss

Play video content @kristinjuszczyk / Instagram

Tough Sunday night for Kyle Juszczyk and his family -- after losing the NFC Championship game to the Rams, the Niners fullback's wife was trolled at a McDonald's.

Kristin Juszczyk had been trying to get some "comfort food" with some friends following the tough defeat ... when she walked up to the fast-food joint and immediately began getting heckled.

Kristin explained they had to order on foot because their bus wouldn't fit in the drive-thru ... and then she showed video of an employee ribbin' them over her hubby's loss.

Check out the footage, after one of Kristin's friends (wearing a No. 44 Juszczyk jersey) said, "We just want some nuggets, man," the guy started to throw jabs about Jimmy Garoppolo.

"It's OK," the worker said through the intercom. "Jimmy just wanted a ring. He's not going to get it."

"Yeah. He wanted a ring, and he's just not going to get it."

To their credit, Kristin and co. were good sports about it all ... laughing it off and even dishing some smack talk back.