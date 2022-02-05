Kim Kardashian's Options in Kanye West Divorce War

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently at war in their divorce, with both sides airing out grievances in a very public fashion ... and here are Kim's options to navigate some troubled waters.

The first option -- do nothing. Fact is ... the divorce is on track, and Kim has already asked the judge to restore her single status STAT. That should happen next month, and Kanye's not in a position to stop that.

Once the judge declares them divorced, 2 issues remain -- property distribution and child custody.

As for property -- that one's easy. TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Kanye have a prenup, and it essentially keeps their assets separate from one another. There are some joint interests, but it's already being sorted out and we're told there should be no problem sealing the deal when it comes to property.

Child custody is trickier. Kim said she's the primary caregiver, and from what we've seen, that's simply a true statement. There will almost certainly be issues regarding holidays, making decisions about how the kids are raised, conditions under which the kids can be taken out of state, and on and on. Worst case scenario ... a judge may have to lay down rules if Kim and Kanye can't reach an agreement, but our sources think it's likely they will eventually reach an agreement.

The more likely reason a judge could get involved in the short term all has to do with Kanye. If he keeps going after her on social media, Kim could go to court for a non-disparagement order ... forcing Kanye to zip it when it comes to airing his grievances over Kim. She could go to court now to get such an order, but our sources say so far there are no plans to do so.