Raiders' Nate Hobbs Begged Cop To Not Arrest Him During Speeding Stop, Video Shows

Begged Cop To Not Arrest Him During Speeding Stop

Raiders star rookie Nate Hobbs begged an officer to not arrest him during his speeding stop last month ... with police video showing the football player told the cop, "I've already been arrested two weeks ago!"

In the footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see a Nevada State Police officer was livid with Hobbs on Jan. 16 in the Las Vegas area after he said he observed the guy going 110 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

The cop can be heard chastising Hobbs in the clip after taking him out of his Mercedes ... saying the Raiders cornerback was putting everyone in danger by driving recklessly.

Hobbs tried to explain that he was in a hurry to make it to a football meeting on time ... but the officer was not pleased to hear that explanation.

"Why would you put yourself and everybody else out here on the roadway in extreme danger because you're going to a meeting?" the cop said. "Explain that to me."

When Hobbs apologized and insinuated it was a mistake ... the officer retorted, "Over 110 miles an hour? No signaling, cutting cars off, that's an honest mistake? No, that's a poor choice."

The cop then threatened to arrest Hobbs -- and that's when the Las Vegas player began pleading with him to reconsider.

Hobbs -- who had just been arrested for DUI in Vegas on Jan. 3 -- said, "I've already been arrested two weeks ago! I cannot be arrested again, sir. Please."

He added, "I'm begging you. I swear, I'm begging you."

Fortunately for Hobbs, the cop decided to not arrest him ... and instead hit him with a citation, towed his car and allowed him to leave.