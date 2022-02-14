Olivia Culpo Shares Steamy Bikini Pic With Christian McCaffrey On Valentine's Day

Olivia Culpo can't get enough of her superstar boyfriend Christian McCaffrey ... sharing a smokin' hot bikini photo with the NFL running back on Valentine's Day.

Culpo posted the shot of CMC holding her up in his arms on a vacation in paradise ... captioning the pic with a mushy love note.

"My best friend ❤️❤️❤️ happy Valentine’s Day baby @christianmccaffrey," Olivia wrote on social media.

Of course, the two love birds are no strangers to PDA -- they show their love for each other quite often on trips and in their everyday relationship.

Olivia and Christian are the definition of what you would call "couple goals" ... and are easily one of the hottest duos around.

CMC and Olivia have been dating since 2019 ... and have always made it a point to show love and affection to each other -- especially on special days like birthdays and holidays.