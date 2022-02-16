'L&HH' Moniece Slaughter Hit With Restraining Over Attack at Cardi B Party

Moniece Slaughter is being ordered to stay the hell away from some folks who claim the "Love & Hip Hop" star attacked them at Cardi B's birthday party.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... two partygoers just got permanent restraining orders against Moniece.

As we reported ... Moniece was accused of going on the offensive at the birthday bash for Cardi back in October, allegedly throwing punches and drinks.

Moniece's accusers beelined it to court, claiming she was using her celebrity to harass them and smear their names with false allegations, and a judge signed off on a temporary restraining order.

Now, the restraining order has been granted for 2 years ... and it requires Moniece to keep at least 100 yards away from her alleged victims and bars her from contacting or harassing them.